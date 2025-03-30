'Tragedy to Triumph:' Baton Rouge mother turns pain into purpose to uplift community

BATON ROUGE - After losing her son to gun violence, Lashonda Mosby is using her pain to uplift others and bringing the community together to shed light on grief, addiction and the power of perseverance.

"Tragedy to Triumph" is Lashonda Mosby's mission for her community after fighting to find that path herself.

On March 27, 2014, Mosby's three sons were shot in the middle of the day in Baton Rouge. Her middle son, Corinthian, was killed. It's a pain she's had to carry all these years, but has turned it into a triumph.

"I just want to do my part to let somebody know you can make it. And I want to go back and reach and help families who have lost a loved one and give them some hope," Mosby said.

That's why today she invited the community to recognize not just grief, but the impact of gun violence and the power to overcome those things.

"This event was pulling people together to give them hope to see that their loved one can be saved by the other people's testimonies on how they came out of drug addiction and how they survive the senseless violence of losing a loved one," Mosby said.

The event featured keynote speakers, all with a different story and a different walk of life.

Kiley Cufton, also known as Jonnie Domino, creator of Ghettowaze on Instagram, gave his testimony.

"I'm here today to just tell my story and be as transparent as possible just to put hope in people to tell them you can come from anywhere and change your life," Cufton said.

The event had eight speakers, who shared their personal stories in hopes of reaching at least one person's heart.

“None of this stuff is for camera time, people got to get out of their heads and really just try to see how many individual lives they can change because as long as you're doing God's work it's going to be best," Cufton said.

Mosby told me she feels like her son is smiling down on her as she goes through this journey.