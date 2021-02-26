67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Update: Stalled 18-wheeler cleared from I-12 EB near Walker South Road

Friday, February 26 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (Feb. 26) morning traffic incident on I-12 EB after Walker South Rd/ Hwy 447/ Exit 15 has been completely cleared.

A stalled 18-wheeler earlier resulted in two lanes of traffic being blocked, but the incident is now out of the roadway and area traffic has resumed its normal flow.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

