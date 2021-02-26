Traffic Update: Stalled 18-wheeler cleared from I-12 EB near Walker South Road

LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (Feb. 26) morning traffic incident on I-12 EB after Walker South Rd/ Hwy 447/ Exit 15 has been completely cleared.

A stalled 18-wheeler earlier resulted in two lanes of traffic being blocked, but the incident is now out of the roadway and area traffic has resumed its normal flow.

All lanes are open I-12 East past Walker. Congestion remains 1 mile. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 26, 2021

