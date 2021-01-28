39°
Traffic Update: Crash along I-110 South near N. 22 Street cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a Thursday (Jan. 28) morning traffic incident that has since been cleared caused a brief interstate slowdown on I-110 South, before North 22nd Street.
As of 5:10 a.m., the crash that resulted in a temporary blockage of the left and center lanes has been cleared and traffic is once again moving along at a swift pace.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
