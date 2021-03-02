48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Update: All lanes open on I-10 EB at Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay following earlier traffic incident

2 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, March 02 2021 Mar 2, 2021 March 02, 2021 9:47 AM March 02, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
IBERVILLE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (March 2) morning traffic incident has been cleared from I-10 East at Mile Marker 126 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (before Whiskey Bay), and all lanes are open.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

