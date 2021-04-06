62°
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open following I-10 West closure

By: Falon Brown

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 West at the I-10/I-110 split. 

BATON ROUGE - I-10 West is closed at the I-10/I-110 split due to an accident. 

Westbound delays begin at the Dalrymple exit. 

The interstate is closed indefinitely at this time. Check back for more updates. 

