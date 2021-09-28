Traffic stop leads to driver's fifth DWI arrest

Shecosta Baker

BATON ROUGE - A woman with a history of DWI arrests was arrested again Monday and charged with her fifth DWI, police say.

According to an affidavit, 40-year-old Shecosta Baker was pulled over by police Monday afternoon, shortly before 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of France Street and James Street near River Road in Baton Rouge.

Police say she was initially pulled over because her vehicle did not have a license plate.

Upon speaking with Baker, authorities say they discovered she was operating the vehicle without a driver's license.

Additionally, the officer noted in their official report, that Baker appeared to be intoxicated as her speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol.

After Baker failed multiple sobriety tests, police say she took a breathalyzer test that revealed a blood alcohol level of .136 mg.

At a blood ethanol level of less than 50 mg/dL, or 0.05% concentration, an individual is not considered to be intoxicated.

Baker was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated fifth offense, driving without a license plate, driving without a license, and failure to register vehicle.