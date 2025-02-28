Traffic signals in flash mode around Baton Rouge Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Friday afternoon traffic around Baton Rouge is causing serious delays.

The City-Parish says about 45 locations have been affected by an electronic malfunction and are currently in flash mode.

The city says it has eight crews out at several locations working to correct the problem, starting with the highest-traffic areas.

The latest list of intersections affected include but are not limited to:

- Acadian @ Government Acadian @ Acadian Center

- Brightside @ Lee

- Burbank @ Lee

- Choctaw @ Oak Villa

- Essen @ I-10

- Essen @ I-12

- Coursey @ Market

- Highland @ Lee

- Highland @ Burbank-Siegen

- Government @ Jefferson

- Jones Creek @ Shenandoah

- Nicholson @ Burbank

- Jefferson @ Goodwood

- South Blvd @ East

- South Blvd @ Eddie Robinson

- Foster @ Choctaw (fixed)

- Florida @ River Rd (fixed)

- Perkins @ College (fixed)

- Perkins @ Quail (fixed)

Estimated restoration time for all signals to be back up and working properly is approximately 2 hours.