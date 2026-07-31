Judge orders sale of home amid succession dispute, will emerges in Baton Rouge inheritance battle

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a judge who ordered a woman to sell her home amid a succession dispute following her partner's death. Now a will has been revealed, and there's an update after speaking with the daughter of that deceased partner.

The house in Monticello is now listed for sale for $285,000. For years, two parties have been fighting over it. One of them is Daisy Carr, a woman living in Texas.

Carr says her dad, David Newman, used to live in the Baton Rouge home with his partner of 17 years. He left when Carr was 10 years old.

"I didn't have a dad growing up," Carr said.

For years, Carr said she had an estranged relationship with her dad, whom she rarely visited. But she says, on his deathbed, Newman had a change of heart. Carr's aunt is now handling the legal succession.

"My auntie took over the funeral; on his deathbed he told her to make sure my daughter's straight, give her everything," Carr said.

Carr says her dad had two wills. The first one is from 2021 and states that he has a daughter but doesn't leave his part of the house to anyone. The second will does. It was signed in the presence of two witnesses on Nov. 7, 2022. Newman died two days later.

Newman lived in the house with Nicole Jackson. They never married, but he helped to raise her four children.

"I have cried; I am a nervous wreck," Jackson said.

Jackson says the home is where she lives and works in her music studio. A judge has ruled that she must sell the home to split the assets with Newman's daughter.

"She knew I added his name on the house," Jackson said.

Before Jackson closed on the property, she added Newman to the title. They became 50-50 owners of the property. Therefore, Newman owned 50% at the time of his death. That 50% is now in the process of going to Carr.

"I'm about to lose my home," Jackson said.

Carr says her aunt spoke with Jackson, and they asked her to buy Carr out, but the offer was declined. A judge has now decided Jackson must sell the house in order to give Carr her rightful proceeds.

Despite the review of the will, Jackson denies that it is legitimate and maintains Newman did not have a will.

The attorney over the succession of Newman said she is unable to comment on ongoing litigation, as they are still trying to get everything resolved. Jackson's attorney said she is working to put a temporary restraining order on the sale of the house.