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Traffic pattern shift set for next week on La. 30 at Tanger Outlets and new roundabout
GONZALES — Road crews next week will open a roundabout near the entrance of the Tanger Outlets mall near Gonzales as work proceeds on a project to speed traffic along at the intersection of Interstate 10 and La. 30.
When the roundabout opens on La. 30 at St. Landry Avenue, the Tanger entrance will become a "right-in, right-out" intersection. Traffic leaving the outlet stores will have to negotiate the roundabout and circle back to I-10.
The transition is expected to occur Tuesday night. Work will continue nightly in the area for the next week.
Motorists should expect delays. The entire project to install three roundabouts in the area should be over by the end of the year, the Department of Transportation and Development says.
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