Florida deputies identify former police officer accused of planning mass shooting at New Orleans festival

DESTIN — Florida authorities on Thursday identified a North Carolina former police officer who was reportedly planning a mass shooting at a New Orleans festival this weekend.

Christopher Gillum was arrested Wednesday evening by Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies at a Destin hotel along Scenic Highway 98. Gillum had a handgun and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested. Gillum was located using the county's FLOCK camera system, deputies added.

According to deputies, he planned on driving to New Orleans to conduct a mass shooting and then commit suicide by cop. This weekend is the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

"Jazz Fest is grateful to all law enforcement partners for their dedication and exceptional service in protecting our community," the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival said. "As always, we coordinate closely with the FBI, Louisiana State Police, NOPD, NOCEM, and other agencies, and we will continue to do so as we look forward to another safe and joyful Jazz Fest."

Gillum is wanted in Orleans Parish by the Department of Public Safety for terroristic threats, deputies added.

ABC News reports that Gillum was a Chapel Hill Police officer from 2004 to 2019, when he resigned.

Gillum is being held in the Okaloosa County jail pending extradition to Louisiana, where he will be booked on charges from Louisiana State Police.