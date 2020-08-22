76°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC: I-10 closed both ways near Highland due to tanker spilling HAZMAT
BATON ROUGE - Officials have closed down I-10 West and East due to a disabled tractor trailer Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. both sides of I-10 closed down due to a tanker spilling hazardous materials on the interstate near the parish line at Ascension Parish.
I-10 West is closed at LA 73 and I-10 East is closed at LA 42 (Highland Road).
Congestion has reached 2 miles. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.
Deputies are on the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday