TRAFFIC: I-10 closed both ways near Highland due to tanker spilling HAZMAT

BATON ROUGE - Officials have closed down I-10 West and East due to a disabled tractor trailer Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. both sides of I-10 closed down due to a tanker spilling hazardous materials on the interstate near the parish line at Ascension Parish.

I-10 West is closed at LA 73 and I-10 East is closed at LA 42 (Highland Road).

Congestion has reached 2 miles. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Deputies are on the scene.