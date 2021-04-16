Traffic Alert: Downed tree in road on Bawell Street

63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, April 16 2021
BATON ROUGE - After a quick but severe storm moved through Baton Rouge early Friday morning, a tree fell on Bawell Street, which is off South Acadian Thruway, and blocked the roadway.

WBRZ became aware of the incident around 8:30 a.m. and noted that at that time the tree could not be removed due to downed powerlines nearby.

Throughout the week, residents in various parts of the city have reported downed trees and high water. 

WBRZ's Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation 

