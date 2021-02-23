Traffic Update: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road, Monterrey Drive cleared

BATON ROUGE - As of 7:40 a.m., Tuesday (Feb. 23), officials have cleared a crash that resulted in an injury on Greenwell Springs Road/Highway 37 at Monterrey Drive.

The crash, initially reported shortly after 6 a.m. and involving an overturned vehicle, has since been cleared from the route and motorists are free to drive in the area.

