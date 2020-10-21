67°
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open on I-10 West at I-10/I-110 after accident
BATON ROGUE - The right lane is blocked on I-10 West at I-10/I-110 due to an accident, according to the DOTD.
Congestion from this incident has reached Perkins Road, DOTD says.
Check back for updates.
