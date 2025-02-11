68°
Trader Joe's limiting customers' egg purchases as prices rise during avian flu surge

Tuesday, February 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Trader Joe's is among grocery stores that have implemented limits on customer's egg purchases as the avian flu surges.

A spokesperson for the national brand with a store in Baton Rouge said that the company will limit customers to one dozen eggs per day.

This will help stores prevent shortages, the spokesperson added.

A lack of eggs caused by the avian flu infecting egg-producing chickens has caused egg prices to rise. Some people have resorted to buying eggs in bulk, adding to the price fluctuations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that egg prices will increase an additional 20 percent before the year is over.

