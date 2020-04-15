Track your stimulus payment with the new IRS Payment Tracking tool

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that users interested in tracking when they'll receive their first Economic Impact Payments, also known as a coronavirus stimulus check, can now do so via a web portal that launched Wednesday morning.

To help everyone check the status of their Economic Impact Payment, #IRS is launching a tool that will provide the status of a payment, including the date it’s scheduled to be deposited or mailed. https://t.co/dwDsBkf1Xr #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/a8eGJlx7ba — IRS (@IRSnews) April 13, 2020

The site allows users to enter their bank account information if the IRS doesn’t already have it from a 2018 or 2019 refund.

The first batch of $1,200 deposits rolled out over Easter weekend and are expected to continue for the next several weeks.

The first stimulus recipients are those who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and received funds through direct deposit.

People who didn’t file taxes, are very low income or are older and don't need to file will have to wait for their money. Any paper checks should go out starting early May.

Elise Gould, a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, said some might not see the money until mid-summer.

“There’s going to have to be a way to collect their information, and that process could take a couple months,” Gould said.

