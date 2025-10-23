79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for sex crimes against two children

3 hours 16 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 1:16 PM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD — Deputies arrested a Kentwood man for sex crimes against two children, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The two children, who are both under 13 years old, reported 30-year-old Jordan Glass to staff at their school, according to TPSO. He was arrested and booked on two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of aggravated crimes against nature. 

Trending News

TPSO said they believe the two children are Glass' only alleged victims, but ask anyone with information about additional incidents to contact their Juvenile Division at 985-902-2011. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days