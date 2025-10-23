81°
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for sex crimes against two children
KENTWOOD — Deputies arrested a Kentwood man for sex crimes against two children, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The two children, who are both under 13 years old, reported 30-year-old Jordan Glass to staff at their school, according to TPSO. He was arrested and booked on two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of aggravated crimes against nature.
TPSO said they believe the two children are Glass' only alleged victims, but ask anyone with information about additional incidents to contact their Juvenile Division at 985-902-2011.
