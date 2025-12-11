62°
Police looking for driver in hit and run that sent pedestrian to hospital

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian with their car and drove away.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened on North Foster Drive near Prescott Road around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. 

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road when someone in a white compact car, possibly a Honda Accord, hit her and drove away without stopping to help. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

