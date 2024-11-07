TPSO: Help needed in locating suspects in multiple burglaries at mini storage unit

Image credit to TPSO

HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking help in identifying suspects involved in several burglaries at a Mini Storage.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says suspects cut locks at the Tycer Mini Storage on Sept. 14 and Oct. 17 and stole thousands of dollars of items.

Detectives have identified an older model Blue Chevrolet Tahoe with a white decal on the back window as the suspect vehicle. It was captured on surveillance pictures, attached below, with at least three suspects visible inside.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 985-902-2017.

Image credit to TPSO.