Toxicology results pending for BRPD officer involved in crash while driving unmarked car

ZACHARY - Toxicology results are pending for a Baton Rouge Police officer who was involved in a fiery off-duty crash in Zachary on Sunday night.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that Officer Loren Gaskin was driving an unmarked BRPD car along Zachary-Slaughter Highway near Church Street when the crash happened.

First responders said that a fire started under the hood of the BRPD car and quickly spread.

The Zachary Police Department is investigating the wreck and said alcohol was suspected in the "other" driver in the crash, but they did not say if they believed Gaskin was impaired. However, blood samples were taken from both drivers. Those results are pending.

We're told BRPD did their own alcohol-related testing at the scene but have not disclosed the results citing “an internal investigation”

Images shared by the Zachary Fire Department show a box of Twisted Teas on the scene. On Tuesday, unopened alcohol cans and a liquor bottle were found half-burned near the crash site.

Gaskin, who works at the BRPD Training Academy, was put on administrative leave by BRPD until the internal investigation is complete. The other driver has not been identified.