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Town of Livingston under boil advisory after water line struck on Utah Street
UPDATE: The water line has been repaired. Officials say residents should see gradual improvements with their water pressure.
LIVINGSTON - A major water line was struck in the town of Livingston, leading all government buildings to be closed until further notice, officials said.
A water line was hit on Utah Street off Red Oak Road, the town of Livingston said. Officials on scene said they believed the cause was concrete collapsing on the water line.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the town said the break was under three inches of asphalt and two feet of soil. A machine was brought in to make a hole so the repair could happen. Officials said it could be a few more hours until the fix is finished.
The Livingston Parish Government on social media said both wells that supply the entire town are affected. Residents may experience very low water pressure or a complete loss of water service until repairs are completed.
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Once the line is repaired, a boil advisory is expected to be issued. Water samples will be collected and sent to the lab, with results typically taking 24 to 48 hours, officials said.
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