Towing companies experiencing high call volume as accidents happen across capital region's frozen roads

SORRENTO - Louisiana State Police said Wednesday that dozens of accidents in the capital region have kept them busy and tow truck drivers are working hard to clean up the mess as the effects of Tuesday's snowstorm linger.

Troopers told WBRZ that, since the storm started, they have responded to more than 70 calls for service and that around half of these calls needed a tow truck. At a news conference with Gov. Jeff Landry, Superintendent Robert Hodges said they received 100 calls.

One accident was at the Airline Highway exit of Interstate 12. Roadrunner Towing said it took half a day to flip the overturned semi-truck.

“It’s a tragedy. I got the call at 2:30,” Claude Knockum, a Roadrunner Towing supervisor, said. “Truckers just won’t stay off the road, putting life in jeopardy.”

In Sorrento, Darryl Tullier, owner of Tullier’s Towing, said law enforcement officers recommended that he stay off the icy streets.

“I was advised to not even get on the road yesterday,” Tullier said. “You can’t get any traction with your truck and you take the chance of wrecking too.”

Tullier expects more calls in the coming days, saying that cold temperatures will cause roads to refreeze.

“They’re worse today than they were yesterday,” Tullier said. “I’ve went through all different snow jobs, this is the worst one that I know of.”

Roadrunner Towing agreed. The next couple of days will be long, especially if there are more accidents involving semi-trucks.

“It depends on what’s it got in it. Sometimes it’s easy. Sometimes it’s hard,” Knockum said. “This was a hard one.”