Tough draw: LSU gymnastics shines in loss to No. 4 Florida

6 hours 33 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 9:22 PM March 08, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

GAINESVILLE, FLA. - It took the highest team score any NCAA gymnastics team for the No. 4 Florida Gators to beat No. 2 LSU gymnastics on Sunday night in Gainesville. The Gators win 198.450-198.325.

The Tigers received the highest score of the season in a road meet against the Gators, and also set a season high team score on vault. 

LSU has just one meet left. The Tigers face Arkansas back in Baton Rouge on Friday night.

