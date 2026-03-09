Tough draw: LSU gymnastics shines in loss to No. 4 Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. - It took the highest team score any NCAA gymnastics team for the No. 4 Florida Gators to beat No. 2 LSU gymnastics on Sunday night in Gainesville. The Gators win 198.450-198.325.

The Tigers received the highest score of the season in a road meet against the Gators, and also set a season high team score on vault.

LSU has just one meet left. The Tigers face Arkansas back in Baton Rouge on Friday night.