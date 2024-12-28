71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tornado Watch issued for Capital Area

Saturday, December 28 2024
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologist

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 3:00PM Saturday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device, and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

The primary threats include isolated tornadoes, some strong (EF-2 or greater), scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and spotty large hail. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will occur this afternoon, with more widespread activity in the evening. 

