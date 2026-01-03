Top LSU running back is entering the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU is losing one of their most productive running backs as Caden Durham announced his plans to enter the transfer portal via social media.

Durham's agency confirmed the news with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Durham, who is repped by @blakebaratz, is a former top recruit who has posted 1,609 scrimmage yards the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/NMTlj1FDlA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

In his two seasons in the Purple and Gold, Durham racked up 1,258 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

He received Freshman All-SEC honors after his 2024 campaign. This season, the sophomore totaled 505 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Durham was LSU's leading rusher in the last two seasons. Durham becomes the 23rd player to leave LSU since the transfer portal opened Friday.

The Tigers were able to retain running back Harlem Berry, but will have to add depth to the room during the portal period.