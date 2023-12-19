Top LSU coaches testify in wrongful termination suit for former recruiting director Sharon Lewis

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU coaches testified Tuesday in the federal lawsuit filed against the university by former recruiting director Sharon Lewis, The Advocate reported.

Both head coach Brian Kelly and associate head coach Frank Wilson were called to the stand. Lewis, who worked for LSU athletics for more than 20 years, filed a $50 million lawsuit against the university alleging years of harassment.

She believes she was fired for reporting alleged sexual misconduct allegations, most notably against former head coach Les Miles and then running backs coach Frank Wilson.

The Advocate said Brian Kelly was the first to take the stand Tuesday. During testimony, he said firing Lewis was not due to retaliation, but part of a staffing change to nearly 40 positions in the football program. Kelly said LSU's human resources department cleared the hiring of Wilson in 2021.

During Frank Wilson's testimony, he denied Lewis' allegations that he exposed himself at her office in 2013. He also denied two similar allegations.

Closing arguments are slated to begin Wednesday morning.