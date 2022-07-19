93°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler reportedly drowns at pond in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 2-year-old girl died Monday evening in a reported drowning.
West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said the girl drowned around 6:30 p.m. in a pond near Highway 61.
Trending News
No other details related to the death were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The World According to Bud - Sunday Journal
-
'We're very worried about the future': Food bank seeing alarming spike in...
-
Suspect who attempted to rape woman near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue...
-
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
-
Resident points to HOA for answers regarding street flooding concerns