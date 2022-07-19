93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toddler reportedly drowns at pond in St. Francisville

17 hours 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, July 18 2022 Jul 18, 2022 July 18, 2022 7:46 PM July 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 2-year-old girl died Monday evening in a reported drowning. 

West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said the girl drowned around 6:30 p.m. in a pond near Highway 61. 

Trending News

No other details related to the death were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days