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TJ Ribs shuts down Prairieville restaurant
PRAIRIEVILLE - Popular capital-area restaurant chain TJ Ribs has closed its Ascension Parish location less than two years after its opening.
A post on TJ Ribs' website says the restaurant's operations have ceased at the Prairieville location. The notice says the restaurant's other locations on Siegen Lane and the Acadian Thruway are unaffected.
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The Prairieville restaurant first opened in May 2017.
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