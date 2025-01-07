Tips to keep warm as temperatures dip to freezing, below

BATON ROUGE - With the big chill on the bayou's arrival, staying warm is on everyone's mind.

There are multiple ways to ensure you keep not only yourself warm, but do it safely.

It's important to seal your windows and doors, insulate pipes, check carbon monoxide detectors and inspect attic insulation.

An easy way to remember all of this is the four "p's": people, pets, pipes and plants.

It is important to keep warm by staying inside when possible and wearing warm, layered clothing.

Extreme cold weather can be fatal for animals. To ensure your pets are staying warm, limit their time outside and keep them in sheltered places. It's also important to have adequate food and water available.

To keep your water supply in shape, disconnect outdoor hoses and drains and store them in a protected area. It is also important to wrap exposed faucets and pipes, including those outside the house or in unheated crawl spaces, attics, garages, and other areas.

If you're leaving town, remember to shut off the main water supply and drainpipes to prevent damage should they burst.

Lastly, bring potted plants indoors. For outdoor plants, put down extra mulch and cover them with cloth, if possible.

To learn more about staying warm this winter, click here.