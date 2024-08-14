90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?

1 hour 15 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2024 Aug 14, 2024 August 14, 2024 9:00 AM August 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HOUMA - It's been a couple of months since last we checked in on Baton Rouge's darling destroyer. How is she doing now?

Jason Alberes with LA Carriers provided an update Tuesday, saying the Kidd was being maneuvered at Thoma-Sea Marine Vessel Repair and Construction in Houma. The maneuvering is in preparation for the destroyer to be dry-docked and lifted for repairs to her hull. 

Alberes pointed out the egret floating in front of the Kidd in the picture and how it looks to be standing at a stalwart attention to honor the ship. 

Trending News

The Kidd is expected to return to Baton Rouge refreshed and refurbished in spring of 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days