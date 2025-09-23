72°
Tigers take 1-0 lead over Cajuns in Regional Championship game
The LSU Tiger baseball team took a 1-0 lead over the ULL Ragin Cajuns in the top of the fifth inning after catcher Ty Ross coaxed a four pitch walk with the bases loaded.
LSU was unable to further capitalize on the bases loaded as designated hitter Alex Edwards hit a slow chopper to short, but was called out after a close play at first base.
Moving to the sixth inning, the Tigers lead 1-0 and are up to bat once again with Andrew Stevenson due up at the plate.
