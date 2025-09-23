72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers take 1-0 lead over Cajuns in Regional Championship game

1 decade 2 years 3 months ago Sunday, June 02 2013 Jun 2, 2013 June 02, 2013 7:43 PM June 02, 2013 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports2
By: Michael Cauble

The LSU Tiger baseball team took a 1-0 lead over the ULL Ragin Cajuns in the top of the fifth inning after catcher Ty Ross coaxed a four pitch walk with the bases loaded.

LSU was unable to further capitalize on the bases loaded as designated hitter Alex Edwards hit a slow chopper to short, but was called out after a close play at first base.

Trending News

Moving to the sixth inning, the Tigers lead 1-0 and are up to bat once again with Andrew Stevenson due up at the plate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days