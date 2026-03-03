82°
Tigers earn SEC honor as the team prepares for conference Tournament

2 hours 51 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 10:21 AM March 03, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - A trio of LSU guards were honored for their season of work by the Southeastern Conference on Monday with MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the way as she was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for the second time in her career.

Joining Fulwiley on the postseason award roll were senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams both earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while ZaKiyah Johnson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

This is the second straight season that Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson and Williams received these same honors.
LSU will travel to Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday and await their first game at the SEC Tournament where they will play Friday afternoon against an opponent to be determined.
A South Carolina native, Fulwiley will be headed back to her home state after a remarkable season of coming off the bench and providing LSU with a spark both offensively and defensively averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 steals per contest and leading LSU in blocks with 41.
Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in her senior season and Mikaylah  Williams is right on her heels averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season.
Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson has proved invaluable in her opening year in college averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has started for the Tigers 18 times. 
The full award selections are below:
Scholar-Athlete – Karly Weathers, Alabama
Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt
Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina
6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt
1st Team All-SEC
Joyce Edwards So. South Carolina
Madison Booker Jr. Texas
Cotie McMahon Sr. Ole Miss
Mikayla Blakes So. Vanderbilt
Raegan Beers Sr. Oklahoma
Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
Flau’jae Johnson Sr. LSU
Mikaylah Williams Jr. LSU
Liv McGill So. Florida
Dani Carnegie So. Georgia
2nd Team All-SEC
Talaysia Cooper R-Jr. Tennessee
Tonie Morgan Sr. Kentucky
Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
Jessica Timmons Sr. Alabama
Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
Tessa Johnson Jr. South Carolina
Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
Madina Okot Sr. South Carolina
Grace Slaughter Jr. Missouri
Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M
Ta'Niya Latson Sr. South Carolina
All-Freshman
Aubrey Galvan Fr. Vanderbilt
Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
ZaKiyah Johnson Fr. LSU
Mia Pauldo Fr. Tennessee
All-Defensive
Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M

