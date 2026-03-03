Tigers earn SEC honor as the team prepares for conference Tournament

BATON ROUGE - A trio of LSU guards were honored for their season of work by the Southeastern Conference on Monday with MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the way as she was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for the second time in her career.

Joining Fulwiley on the postseason award roll were senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams both earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while ZaKiyah Johnson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

This is the second straight season that Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson and Williams received these same honors.

LSU will travel to Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday and await their first game at the SEC Tournament where they will play Friday afternoon against an opponent to be determined.

A South Carolina native, Fulwiley will be headed back to her home state after a remarkable season of coming off the bench and providing LSU with a spark both offensively and defensively averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 steals per contest and leading LSU in blocks with 41.

Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in her senior season and Mikaylah Williams is right on her heels averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season.

Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson has proved invaluable in her opening year in college averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has started for the Tigers 18 times.

The full award selections are below:

Scholar-Athlete – Karly Weathers, Alabama

Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

1st Team All-SEC

Joyce Edwards So. South Carolina Madison Booker Jr. Texas Cotie McMahon Sr. Ole Miss Mikayla Blakes So. Vanderbilt Raegan Beers Sr. Oklahoma Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky Flau’jae Johnson Sr. LSU Mikaylah Williams Jr. LSU Liv McGill So. Florida Dani Carnegie So. Georgia

2nd Team All-SEC

Talaysia Cooper R-Jr. Tennessee Tonie Morgan Sr. Kentucky Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina Jessica Timmons Sr. Alabama Rori Harmon Gr. Texas Tessa Johnson Jr. South Carolina Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma Madina Okot Sr. South Carolina Grace Slaughter Jr. Missouri Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M Ta'Niya Latson Sr. South Carolina

All-Freshman

Aubrey Galvan Fr. Vanderbilt Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma ZaKiyah Johnson Fr. LSU Mia Pauldo Fr. Tennessee

All-Defensive