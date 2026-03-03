82°
Tigers earn SEC honor as the team prepares for conference Tournament
BATON ROUGE - A trio of LSU guards were honored for their season of work by the Southeastern Conference on Monday with MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the way as she was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for the second time in her career.
Joining Fulwiley on the postseason award roll were senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams both earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while ZaKiyah Johnson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
This is the second straight season that Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson and Williams received these same honors.
LSU will travel to Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday and await their first game at the SEC Tournament where they will play Friday afternoon against an opponent to be determined.
A South Carolina native, Fulwiley will be headed back to her home state after a remarkable season of coming off the bench and providing LSU with a spark both offensively and defensively averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 steals per contest and leading LSU in blocks with 41.
Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in her senior season and Mikaylah Williams is right on her heels averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season.
Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson has proved invaluable in her opening year in college averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has started for the Tigers 18 times.
The full award selections are below:
Scholar-Athlete – Karly Weathers, Alabama
Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt
Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina
6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt
1st Team All-SEC
|
Joyce Edwards So. South Carolina
|
Madison Booker Jr. Texas
|
Cotie McMahon Sr. Ole Miss
|
Mikayla Blakes So. Vanderbilt
|
Raegan Beers Sr. Oklahoma
|
Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
|
Flau’jae Johnson Sr. LSU
|
Mikaylah Williams Jr. LSU
|
Liv McGill So. Florida
|
Dani Carnegie So. Georgia
2nd Team All-SEC
|
Talaysia Cooper R-Jr. Tennessee
|
Tonie Morgan Sr. Kentucky
|
Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
|
Jessica Timmons Sr. Alabama
|
Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
|
Tessa Johnson Jr. South Carolina
|
Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
|
Madina Okot Sr. South Carolina
|
Grace Slaughter Jr. Missouri
|
Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M
|
Ta'Niya Latson Sr. South Carolina
All-Freshman
|
Aubrey Galvan Fr. Vanderbilt
|
Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
|
Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
|
ZaKiyah Johnson Fr. LSU
|
Mia Pauldo Fr. Tennessee
All-Defensive
|
Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
|
Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
|
Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
|
Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
|
Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M
