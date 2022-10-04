79°
Tiger Stadium sells out ahead of home game against Tennessee

45 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, October 04 2022 Oct 4, 2022 October 04, 2022 10:35 AM October 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - LSU football announced Tuesday morning that Tiger Stadium was completely sold out ahead of the Oct. 9 home game against the Tennessee Volunteers. 

Kickoff for the game will be Saturday at 11 a.m..

