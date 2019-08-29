93°
Tiger's season-opener moved to SEC Network
BATON ROUGE - Shake-ups in ESPN's broadcasting schedule has caused LSU's season-opener to swap networks.
LSU will now kickoff against Georgia Southern on the SEC Network instead of ESPNU. The game is still scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
ESPN says the change in programming is due to Hurricane Dorian affecting games in Florida this weekend.
