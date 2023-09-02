Tiger Island Fire believed to be arson, LDAF seeks public assistance finding suspect

BEAUREGARD PARISH - After multiple wildfires, including the Tiger Island Fire, in Beauregard Parish, investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Enforcement Division have determined the fire to be a result of arson.

Community members can report an arsonist or information regarding the fire to LDAF's 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-462-8918.

All calls made to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.