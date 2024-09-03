77°
Tiger fans turn Las Vegas into a sea of purple and gold

Saturday, August 31 2024
LAS VEGAS, Nv. - Tiger fans have shown up in droves for this weekend’s big matchup between LSU and USC. Many say they hope to see a major improvement in LSU's defense.

The Tiger faithful have made the best of an opportunity to take over Las Vegas, with one fan calling the experience a must.

"It's Las Vegas, man! I've never been here before, but I guarantee you, they think they have seen everything here. They haven't seen the LSU fan base run through the town," one fan said.

A lot of LSU fans have not forgotten that so-called “Paper National Championship” that USC Claimed In 2003, the same year the Tigers raised the BCS trophy.

"LSU versus USC in 2003. Man, it's been waiting for 20 years. LSU, USC, Reggie Bush, Justin Vincent. You come to Vegas for this one-time thing, and it is something you got to take advantage of."

There are high expectations for the Tigers this season and it starts on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Allegiant Stadium. You can watch the game on WBRZ. 

