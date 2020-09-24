Tiger fans bought way more game day cut-outs than LSU expected

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics Department now has an idea of just how many fans bought cut-outs to stand in for them at Tiger Stadium this football season, and it's a lot.

According to a spokesperson for the department, about 1,500 fans have paid to have their two-dimensional likeness placed in the stands before kickoff Saturday. That's about three times what school officials originally expected to sell through.

Almost 1500 fan cutouts have been purchased to date. If you're wondering if that's a lot, we were given an estimate of maybe 400-600 for the first wave. #LSU fans never disappoint. https://t.co/f6WzqeTdn5 — Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) September 23, 2020

LSU announced the promotion last week as a way to allow fans to help cheer on the Tigers even if they couldn't attend home games in person. Fans also have the option to pick up their $50 cut-out at the end of the season.

Like the rest of the SEC, LSU has slashed its attendance capacity in Tiger Stadium due to COVID-19. The restrictions mean only about 25,000 fans will be able to attend a game at one time.

