Tiger baseball wins 5-0 over UNO behind Morgan's big night

The LSU Tiger baseball team won their second mid-week baseball game in as many days in part because of the efforts of a pair of freshmen from New Orleans.

Back in their hometown of New Orleans and facing the UNO Privateers, Tiger freshmen Tre' Morgan and Will Hellmers looked as comfortable as you might expect leading their LSU team to a 5-0 win on Wednesday night.

Hellmers, a freshman right-hander pitcher threw five shutout innings allowing four runs while striking-out seven UNO batters.

LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan drove in two runs and scored two more in a 3 for 4 effort from the plate.

More information on the game can be found below from an LSU release:

LSU improved to 11-3 on the year, while UNO dropped to 5-7. The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to UT San Antonio in Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU struck for two runs in the top of the third against UNO reliever Jacob Lamkin as Morgan lined an RBI single and Beloso lifted a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers added two runs in the fifth when Morgan smashed a run-scoring triple and Beloso ripped an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh, Morgan reached on an infield hit, moved to second on a balk, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Lamkin (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – on two hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.