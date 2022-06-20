89°
Tiger baseball players earn All-American honors

Monday, June 20 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

Two of the LSU's best hitters were recognized for their efforts this season as outfielder Dylan Crews was named a first-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and third baseman Jacob Berry made it on their third-team.

Crews was also named the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year after batting .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs while playing centerfield for the Tigers.  Crews, who will return to LSU for his junior season in 2023 was voted a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA first-team All-American.

Berry, who came to LSU via Arizona with head coach Jay Johnson was the teams best hitter, leading the Tigers witha .370 batting average while driving in 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

Berry is expected to be a first-round draft selection in the upcoming MLB Draft after he too was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-SEC selection.

