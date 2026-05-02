LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header

BATON ROUGE - After run-ruling Auburn 25-0 in game two, LSU stormed back less than two hours later to sweep the visiting Tigers with a convincing 7-2 win.

LSU's Alix Franklin hit her second homerun of the day when she launched a ball to left field to plate two. LSU would score the rest of their runs from RBI doubles and an RBI single.

CeCe Cellura got the win in the circle for LSU. She threw seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits, one walk and struck out seven.

LSU ends the regular season with a 37-16 record and a 12-11 SEC record. They'll now turn their attention to the conference tournament.

The Tigers will head to Louisville, Ky. to face Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.