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Tiger 10K runners cross the finish line in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE - Runners in Baton Rouge got the chance to hit the field in Death Valley as part of the Tiger 10K on Sunday.
The three-race event was capped off with a kids mile run as they got a chance to be on the 50-year-line.
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The eighth-annual run had 6,600 participants.
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