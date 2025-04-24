Tickfaw's Italian Festival will have increased police presence after Strawberry Festival shootings

TICKFAW — This weekend's Italian Festival in Tickfaw will have stricter security measures.

According to Tickfaw Police Chief Frank DiBenedetto, they are anticipating a safe festival thanks to enhanced security including metal detectors.

DiBenedetto said that visitors should also expect an increased police presence in the aftermath of multiple shootings at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

No ice chests, backpacks or weapons will be allowed, the chief added.

The festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Tickfaw. The festival is open the following hours:

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.