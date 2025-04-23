77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2026 Strawberry Festival will have adjusted hours to address security concerns

By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - After multiple shootings caused the Strawberry Festival to shut down early in its 2025 year, festival officials and law enforcement made the decision to adjust the festival hours for next year. 

The new hours for the 2026 Strawberry Festival will be:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The decision comes after two shootings at the festival this year caused the grounds to shut down early. Multiple arrests were made in those investigations. 

"This decision was not made lightly," said Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson. "We have considered input from law enforcement, festival organizers, and community leaders to devise a solution that prioritizes public safety while preserving the heart and spirit of the Strawberry Festival."

Dates for the 2026 Festival have not yet been set.

