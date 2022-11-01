68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tickets for LSU-Bama game sold out days ahead of huge SEC matchup in Tiger Stadium

2 hours 5 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 8:34 AM November 01, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the LSU-Alabama game are sold out days before the two teams are set to battle for SEC West supremacy. 

LSU Athletics announced Tuesday that tickets for the game were some of the fastest selling all year, with Tiger Stadium selling out by Tuesday morning. 

Trending News

The Tigers and Crimson Tide kick off in Death Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days