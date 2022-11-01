68°
Latest Weather Blog
Tickets for LSU-Bama game sold out days ahead of huge SEC matchup in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the LSU-Alabama game are sold out days before the two teams are set to battle for SEC West supremacy.
LSU Athletics announced Tuesday that tickets for the game were some of the fastest selling all year, with Tiger Stadium selling out by Tuesday morning.
Tiger Stadium is SOLD OUT— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 1, 2022
Trending News
The Tigers and Crimson Tide kick off in Death Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
-
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues...
-
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of sex offenders on Halloween
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent