Thursday's Health Report: Popular cracker recalled due to potential allergen

Thursday, July 10 2025
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff
CNN NEWSOURCE

BATON ROUGE — Mondelez Global is recalling some of its Ritz Cracker sandwiches due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. 

Individually-wrapped packs in cartons with certain best-when-used-by dates may be incorrectly labeled as cheese variety even though they may be a peanut variety. 

The recall affects the eight-pack, 20-pack and 40-pack cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The recall does not cover cartons containing only Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches.

This recall is precautionary; there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to the company so far.

