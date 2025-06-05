Thursday's Health Report: LDH aims to reduce opioid deaths in pregnant women and young moms

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced a new campaign aiming to lower fatality rates for pregnant women and young moms.

Project M.O.M., which stands for Maternal Overdose Mortality, brings awareness to accidental opioid overdose, which is the leading cause of death in pregnant women in Louisiana and has been since 2018.

Part of the project's goal is to reduce accidental opioid overdose deaths of pregnant women by 80% within the next three years by increasing education, substance use screening and accessibility to life-saving medications such as Naloxone.

