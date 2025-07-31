Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report: Four times as many people dead from flesh-eating bacteria in 2025 than any year over last decade
BATON ROUGE — Four deaths and 17 cases of Vibrio vulnificus have been reported among Louisiana residents this year, the Louisiana Department of Health said Thursday.
LDH said that all 17 cases were people who were hospitalized. This is a higher number than previous years, with an average of seven Vibrio vulnificus cases and one death reported each year in Louisiana over the last decade.
LDH said that Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters. Symptoms include gastrointestinal illness, wound infection or blood poisoning.
Of the 17 cases, 75% reported wound or seawater exposure, with Vibrio naturally living in warm coastal waters and found in higher numbers between May and October, when water temperatures are warmer.
LDH warns Louisiana residents to remain vigilant about the bacteria, especially for those who have certain medical conditions and treatments that can increase risk of infection and complications. These include:
- Having liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia,
- Receiving immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of a disease,
- Taking medicine that decreases stomach acid levels, and
- Having had recent stomach surgery
Staying out of brackish or salt water while having a wound, as well as washing wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to brackish or salt water, raw seafood or raw seafood juices is recommended to prevent infection.
