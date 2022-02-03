Thursday PM Forecast: straight back to winter, wind chills in the 20s

Much colder air is spilling into the region behind the cold front responsible for our rainy Thursday. It will be a wintry finish to the workweek with that chill sticking around into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: As a cold front presses away to the southeast, temperatures will keep tumbling overnight. Blustery, northwest winds of 10-15mph will cause feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, to be in the upper 20s. On the backside of the boundary, lingering showers will continue across the area and could even mix with some sleet at times. However, with low temperatures remaining in the mid 30s, no ice issues are expected. By Friday morning, the front will start to edge far enough away that leftover precipitation will slowly end from west to east. However, clouds will be stubborn to break causing high temperatures to stay in the low 40s. North winds of 5-10mph will keep feels-like temperatures in the low 30s.

Up Next: Saturday morning will start below freezing as skies finally clear. Some returning sunshine will try to push high temperatures back into the low 50s. Another freezing night is ahead into Sunday followed by more sun and a better chance of spending time in the 50s in the afternoon. Much of next week looks quiet with some weak cold fronts passing by dry, but therefore maintaining below average temperatures. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Much lower temperatures will continues to press in behind a cold front Thursday evening and several forecast models are portending a period of sleet before precipitation ends. While this cannot be ruled out as a possibility, temperatures are expected to stay well above freezing, precluding any impacts. Showers may linger into early Friday as southwest winds aloft continue to roll over the slow moving cold front. Clouds will fail to clear most areas before nightfall and so highs will stay in the low 40s. North winds of 10-15mph will cause wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. As cold air continues to funnel in and skies gradually clear, lows will dip below freezing by the beginning of the weekend. A surface high pressure system to the north will reinforce northeast winds and therefore cool temperatures over the weekend. Even with some sunshine, Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 50s. Despite a few, weak reinforcing cold fronts, much of next week will be dry with little moisture for the fronts to create any showers. Temperatures will stay below average with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s through next Thursday.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.