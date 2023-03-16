Thursday PM Forecast: expect rain, thunderstorms and falling temperatures

Be prepared for a stormy and rainy drive into work and school on Friday. Additionally, take layers to add as temperatures will fall about 15 or 20 degrees from dawn to dusk.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to thicken overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. South winds of 10-20mph will hold temperatures steady in the upper 60s and low 70s. A line of showers and thunderstorms will push into the area around dawn on Friday. Plan for a wet and potentially slow commute into work and school in the morning. Along the leading edge of a squall line, some gusty wind and downpours will be possible. Low lying, typical trouble spots could briefly hold water. Moderate rain will linger for several hours, possibly into the late afternoon before showers end. 1-2 inches of rain is expected with an isolated higher amount possible. Behind this front, much cooler air will spill into the region. Early temperatures in the 60s on Friday will fall into the low 50s by dusk.

Up Next: Both weekend days will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles will be possible as a secondary cold front drifts into the area late. This front will pass on Sunday morning, reinforcing the cool air for the second half of the weekend, but finally swiping away a lot of the cloud cover. With clear skies, and lighter winds, the coldest temperatures of the extended forecast are expected Sunday night with low temperatures in the mid 30s on Monday morning. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge may see frost. Gradual warming is expected through next week with minimal rain chances.

Wearin’ of the Green: Saturday morning will be cloudy and chilly. With air temperatures in the low to mid 40s, blustery north winds of 10-15mph will cause feels-like temperatures or wind chills to be in the 30s through about midday. In addition to heavier outer layers, you will probably want cover for hands and ears as well. A bit of sunshine could peek through the clouds at times. Additionally, a couple of sprinkles will be possible, mainly from late morning through the evening. You can get ongoing updates and hour by hour weather on the WBRZ WX App.

